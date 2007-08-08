Jaffe Opens Fan Floodgate For Twisted Metal Documentary

Remember David Jaffe's teaser post about an upcoming Twisted Metal documentary? If not, the Eat Sleep Game honcho revealed that the doc, planned for the PlayStation 2 release of Twisted Metal: Head On will feature some lucky, articulate PlayStation fans in video form. All you have to do is answer a handful of questions about why you love Twisted Metal so much on camera, then upload your clip to YouTube. It looks like the details are still being worked out, but the questions you'll need to answer are set in stone.

Did I mention that in addition to PlayStation fame, you'll also score a free copy of the game if selected? Not a bad bonus for a few minutes of rambling.

