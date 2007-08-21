Castle Crashers Cosplay Wins My Heart

Who says a game needs to be actually out before you can start cosplaying for it? Not me, that's for damn sure, because I'm in love with this Castle Crashers outfit. Not necessarily the person inside it, I don't even know them, let alone whether we'd be compatible on any kind of romance scale. But if I could just spend an evening with the costume itself, I think it'd be something...special. Think we'd really hit it off. grumblfoot's Castle Crashers Cosplay Flickr Set [Flickr, via 360 Fanboy]