Castlevania Animated Movie Script First Look Rife With Goat Sex Humour

The Castlevania: Dracula's Curse production blog has been silent for the past month as animated film scribe Warren Ellis has been busying himself with Comic Con 07 appearances and, y'know, actual script writing.

Today, however, Ellis finally gives us a look at a portion of the screenplay's first draft. While Trevor Belmont, the featured vampire hunter, is present but remains tight-lipped you'll want to stick around for the goat fucking.

You read that right. Goat fucking. Looks like Warren isn't looking to Captain N for his animated Belmont cues.

