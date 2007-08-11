Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Silent Hill Orphan To Make Appearances At Leipzig

The German equivalent of North America's ESRB, the Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle, has issued some interesting new ratings on a trio of Konami titles due to be previewed at this month's Leipzig Games Convention. You may remember the USK revealing the name of the next World of Warcraft expansion, Wrath of the Lich King, issuing a rating on the then-officially untitled expansion pack. Today, the USK listed new ratings for three trailers scheduled to be shown at Leipzig: Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Silent Hill Orphan, and Metal Gear Solid 4—all, strangely enough, for the PC. That the three are listed as for the PC may simply be in error, as the trailers themselves may just be shown non-interactively played from a PC. However, the USK also specifies that some trailers specified for Games Convention will be shown on a DVD-Player. On the other hand, there are plenty of titles, such as Crash of the Titans, Escape From Bug Island and Pro Evolution Soccer 2007 Mobile, that have rated trailers with a system specification of PC, releases that sound unlikely.

Still, why show a new trailer for Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow at Leipzig when the Game Boy Advance version was released in Europe over four years ago? Is Konami pursuing yet another Castlevania remake? Are they readying a Game Boy Advance collection for some other platform? Whatever the theory, it's a curious new entry.

The next rating for Silent Hill Orphan may reveal either the final name of Silent Hill V or the European localised name of the PSP prequel Silent Hill Origins. It's also possible this is a new product altogether, as it too is listed for the PC.

Finally, the Metal Gear Solid 4 Games Convention trailer has been rated by the USK, dubbed the "Camp Trailer." It is also, as specified earlier, listed as for the PC.

As already mentioned, just because these trailers are listed for the PC doesn't necessarily mean they're coming to that platform.

