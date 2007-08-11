Castlevania Chronicles Coming To PS3, PSP Via PSN

The Entertainment Software Ratings Board may have left slip news on an upcoming PlayStation Network release with Konami's Castlevania Chronicles for the PLAYSTATION 3 and PSP recently rated by the organisation. Castlevania Chronicles, for those not intimately familiar with their Castlevania remakes, was a PlayStation release from 2001, bringing the Japanese Sharp X68000 game AkumajÅ Dracula to North America for the first time. AkumajÅ Dracula was actually a remake of the original 8-bit Castlevania for the Famicom/NES.

The U.S. version came late in the PlayStation's lifecycle and at a relatively high price for what was basically a remake of a remake...of a remake? It's confusing. Regardless of how many layers must be peeled away to get to the source, the game's addition to the PlayStation Network should give Belmont Clan fans a chance to take a crack at this old-school action-platformer.

It should also give Konami a chance to drum up more hype for its PSP release of another remake, Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles.

