Castlevania Figures Finished, Gorgeous

head.jpgFirst we saw some prototype shots. Then Mike caught a glimpse of these at Comic Con, but they were behind glass display cases. Which makes it hard for us internet types to get a good, clean look at them. Handily, NECA have just released proper studio shots of their Castlevania line of toys. My socks? Totally rocked.

Hi-Res Images For Neca's Player Select Castlevania Figures [TNI]

  • Trevor mustatia Guest

    WOW
    they made figurines?
    I heard there is....no wait I know there is a movie in production
    all they need now is cereal!!
    and if they do plz plz plz send me a pic I wanna have a good laugh

