Castlevania Figures Finished, Gorgeous

First we saw some prototype shots. Then Mike caught a glimpse of these at Comic Con, but they were behind glass display cases. Which makes it hard for us internet types to get a good, clean look at them. Handily, NECA have just released proper studio shots of their Castlevania line of toys. My socks? Totally rocked.

