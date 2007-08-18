Castlevania II Coming To Wii VC, Indiana Jones To PSP

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

whipping_boys.jpgTwo new notable ratings from the Entertainment Software Ratings Board reveals that Castlevania II: Simon's Quest has been rated for a Wii release and that LucasArts is planning another Indiana Jones release for the PSP. No release dates are provided for either whip-cracking adventure, but the LucasArts game is listed as Indiana Jones 2008.

It's presumably not the recently announced LEGO Indiana Jones, as the game carries a T rating from the ESRB, with the company's LEGO Star Wars releases receiving E and E10+ ratings. It's possible the PSP version of Indiana Jones will be a scaled-down version of the next-gen console Indy game revealed just before last year's E3, which then had a working title of Indiana Jones 2007.

Entertainment Software Ratings Board

