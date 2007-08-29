Castlevania Screenplay Being Totally Re-Written

Paul W.S. Anderson was going to direct the Castlevania movie. Now he's not. Despite this, he was supposedly still going to provide the screenplay. Now he's not. Seems Ian Jeffers, who's also done the screenplay for James Wan's Death Sentence, will be completely re-writing the script. Top to bottom. No idea why, but director Sylvain White seems to have a good handle on the franchise ("I was attracted by the chance to make a dark, epic period movie that almost has an anime feel to it"), so let's just assume/hope this is a move for the better. New Writer Re-Working 'Castlevania' Adaptation! [Bloody-Disgusting, via 1UP]