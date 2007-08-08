The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Second Life Transactions Equate to $US1.3 Million Daily

scrooge_and_treasure.gifAccording to Lindan Lab CEO Philip Rosedale, all Second Life transactions, from trading to buying/selling, total the equivalent of $1.3 million in US currency exchanged daily—or an average of $US6.50 per user per day. To scale this even more with the Kotakulator: if WoW implemented a cash-based economy at the same spending average, their transactions would total $US58.5 million per day. Second Life money might not be real money, but a lot of users have bought into it.

And all I can say is, that's a lot of cash to spend on pixel penises.

Second Life merchants estimated to rake-in over $1.3 million total every day [videogamesblogger]

