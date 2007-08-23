The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Cheap Ass Gamer Responds To Circuit City Subpoena

cagwatermark2.jpg As we mentioned previously, electronics retail giant Circuit City subpoenaed video game shopping community CheapAssGamer.com. Circuit City is demanding that CAG turn over information about registered member Speedy1961, who has been posting CC ads on the site before they are released. Today, CAG Productions CEO CheapyD (aka"David Abrams") has posted Circuit City's complaint, which is the basis for its subpoena. CAG has responded: CheapyD has filed an objection to this action — a "Motion to Quash" the subpoena based on procedural errors made by CC's legal eagles, such as failing to include certain documents. What's more, it seems that CAG Productions, a New York Limited Liability Corporation, is out of the Virginia court's jurisdiction, where the suit was filed. Circuit City needs a commission to a New York court. The crux of CC's argument is that Speedy's posting the PS3 price drop before it was announced means that it influenced sales behaviour, making it less likely a customer would purchase a PS3 between July 7th and July 15th, the time between the leak and when the price drop went into effect. Of course, Circuit City has a price protection policy. So? So, even if you bought a PS3 during that specific week, Circuit City would have refunded the difference after the fact. Seems like a pretty shaky legal foundation CC has here. Know that Speedy has already stopped posting the CC ads. If that was the retail giant's objective, mission accomplished. For the time being.

All the documents and legal mumbo jumbo are over at CAG for your perusal.

Docs, CAG Cast [CAG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles