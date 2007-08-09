Chibi-Robo DS Goes Wal-Mart Exclusive

The removal of the Nintendo DS game Chibi-Robo: Park Patrol from Gamestop's pre-order database raised many eyebrows and quickened the pulses of Nintendo fanboys. Had it been cancelled?! Not at all, reported Nintendo. It was merely pushed back a few days and everything was going to be okay. Well, that's only partially true, as we've now learned that Chibi-Robo DS pre-orders were nixed for now obvious reasons.
New details from Nintendo, via Gamespot, shed more light on the disappearing mini-robot mystery. It seems that budget retailer Wal-Mart has secured the exclusive rights to sell the game in the U.S. when it's released on October 2.
If you're keeping score, that's a point in the win column for the opportunity to play the English language version of Chibi-Robo: Park Patrol and a point in the lose column for having to set foot in a Wal-Mart to do so. I suppose you could pre-order the game from Walmart.com, but where's the instant gratification in that?
Chibi-Robo DS scrapped? [Gamespot, thanks NeoNess!]
