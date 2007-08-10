The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

China Opens Kinder, Gentler Camp For Online Addiction

chinese_internet_cafe.jpgAccording to Chinese state run media, some 13 percent of Chinese internet users are qualified as addicts—they're simply unable to cut the cord between themselves and internet porn, cybersex and, deadliest of all, online video games. While the American Medical Association appears to still be on the fence about classifying heavy players as addicts, China has no such qualms, initiating a program for those who need their electronic fix and need it bad.China is experimenting with a new summer camp aimed at getting kids off the internet and into therapy. The ten day camp would play host to forty teens and young adults who would receive counselling, focusing on attendees' psychological and developmental problems.

The country is also clamping down on internet cafes and, according to Reuters, "mulling restrictions over violent video games." Let's just hope they don't crack down on Dead or Alive Online. We're really looking forward to that.

China hopes to cure Internet addicts at summer camp [Reuters]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles