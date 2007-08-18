The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Chip Shortages Prolong Wii Drought

wiidrought.jpgGame store employees around the world broke down weeping as Taiwanese chip manufacturers poke their heads out of the ground and see their shadow, ushering in umpteen more weeks of Wii shortages. Nintendo's plans to up Wii production, originally slated for June of this year have been delayed thanks to supply issues with components like IC chips and PCBs. Component makers say the the continuing shortages indicate an unlikelihood of the Wii drought easing up anytime this year. With the console selling over 10 million units worldwide, one can only imagine how large that number would be right now if they had consoles to sell. All I know is game store workers can look forward to several more months of endless, "Is the Wii in?" phone calls, followed by death at the hands of angry parents as the holiday season comes to a head. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Nintendo delays Wii expansion plans [Digitimes Systems]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles