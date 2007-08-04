Unreal Tournament III To Have Mouse/Keyboard Support

Some gamers shudder at the idea of playing shooters with a controller. Some don't care. But for those who do, good news! Epic knows this, and Epic cares. Unreal Tournament III for the PS3 will support keyboard/mouse gaming action. Over at Epic Game Forums, company honcho Mark Rein dishes:
Folks,
I checked with Steve Polge and he said that YES we are supporting keyboard and mouse in Unreal Tournament 3 on PS3. He is confident we are doing it in a way that will be balanced without feeling "gimped" for either side. We'll also allow people to choose whether or not they want to allow mixed controller vs. keyboard/mouse games or not.
I think you guys are going to love UT3!
More details to come later.
Debate time! Controller vs. keyboard/mouse: Which will you be using to play UT3 on the PS3 and why?
Unreal Tournament III to use mouse/keyboard [UT Forums]
