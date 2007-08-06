Fresh from the BlizzCon floor comes this (kinda shaky) video of a presentation on Starcraft 2 outlining the details of multiplayer mode. After a nice look at the back a bald guy's head the camera man finally manages to focus in on the screen and we get a fairly decent look at how all this is going to play out. Looks pretty cool and the audience sure seems to think so. Especially when it comes to explosions. Everyone loves explosions.
Blizzcon 07: Starcraft Multiplayer
