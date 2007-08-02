Chocolate Rain Rhythm Game Mash Up

You know it, you love it. That's right, StepMania. The computer keyboard version of the ubiquitous Dance Dance Revolution gets its Chocolate Rain remix on. Internet meme or not, I quite like Tay Zonday's original song. I mean, the lyric "History quickly crashing through your veins"? Epic.
Chocolate Rhythm [Dtoid]
