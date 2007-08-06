Crysis Trailer Rips Off Turok's?

Those copy cats! The new Crysis countdown trailer seems a little too similar to the E3 Turok trailer. Don't believe me? Hit the jump and judge for yourself. My take: I agree with the Voodoo Extreme folks and think both press trailers were cut by the same people. What's yours?
Crysis Rips off Turok [Voodoo Extreme]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink