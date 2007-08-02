Forever Blue Buggy, Freezing Up Japanese Wiis

For a Wii title, non-game Forever Blue (Endless Ocean in the West) sure looks purdy. Too bad, it's apparently buggy as hell and freezing up Japanese Wiis like crazy! Threads are popping up crazy claiming that when shark rays are added to the underwater fish tank, the game locks up and freezes 100 percent. Even if only one is added, the game freezes. A damn shame that.

Forever Freeze [2 Channel]