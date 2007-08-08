Haruhi Dance All Over Japan

To hold you over until the PS2/PSP Haruhi Suzumiya games hit! Since enough time has passed to waste that freakzoid [email protected]-meets-Haruhi clip out of my brain, I quite enjoyed this one of YouTuber Maggie M. doing the Haruhi Dance all over Tokyo, Kyoto and Nijo. She explains:
How I recorded myself was basically slyly pulling out my video camera, handing it to a nearby friend, doing the dance (with no music to follow to) and then escaping. Sadly, due to some areas, I went too fast at times (especially areas where I saw guards).
To let you know, I got caught by an officer on Harajuku Bridge (the footage is not there). I almost got caught two other times at Nijo and Tokyo Tower. Throughout the video, you may see my eyes looking in other directions.
Ha! The clip is a bit longish, but wonderfully dorky. Nice job, Maggie M.
