SEGA Spokesperson Encourages Crane Game Cheating



Online Videos by Veoh.com And it begins. New SEGA "image character" Satomi Ishihara appears in her first SEGA commercial, which features crane game cheating helping, slow-motion screaming and even a thumbs up. After passing it around Kotaku Tower, McWhertor said he lasted four seconds, and Luke replied "Fuck you Ashcraft." Me, I watched it four times! It's a doozy, so you might want to sit down.

SEGA Ad [TV in Japan]