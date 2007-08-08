SEGA Spokesperson Encourages Crane Game Cheating

Online Videos by Veoh.com And it begins. New SEGA "image character" Satomi Ishihara appears in her first SEGA commercial, which features crane game
cheating helping, slow-motion screaming and even a thumbs up. After passing it around Kotaku Tower, McWhertor said he lasted four seconds, and Luke replied "Fuck you Ashcraft." Me, I watched it four times! It's a doozy, so you might want to sit down.
SEGA Ad [TV in Japan]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink