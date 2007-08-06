Blizzcon 07: WoW Lich King Footage

Another set of shaky cam vids of Blizzcon presentations. This time around we get two clips showing art and flythroughs from the newly announced WoW expansion, Wrath of the Lich King. Not being a WoW player myself, I just sort of watched the pretty pictures roll by and that was enough for me. But, for you WoW fanatics out there, I'm sure you will be ooh-ing and ahh-ing along with the rest of the crowd.