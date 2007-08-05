Coleco Tabletop Arcade Commercial



This really gives a new meaning to portable gaming. In 1982, Coleco released these miniature versions of classic arcade games like Pac-Man, Galaxian and Donkey Kong. This commercial is classic 80's from beginning to end. We even get the never seen before or heard from again, Mr. Arcade, an 80's cool cat with some killer shades and the power to shrink arcade machines. Those kids seem awfully excited with their new tiny arcade games, I just wonder how they felt when they got that thing home and realised it was absolutely nothing like the original game...Poor little bastards.