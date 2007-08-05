This really gives a new meaning to portable gaming. In 1982, Coleco released these miniature versions of classic arcade games like Pac-Man, Galaxian and Donkey Kong. This commercial is classic 80's from beginning to end. We even get the never seen before or heard from again, Mr. Arcade, an 80's cool cat with some killer shades and the power to shrink arcade machines. Those kids seem awfully excited with their new tiny arcade games, I just wonder how they felt when they got that thing home and realised it was absolutely nothing like the original game...Poor little bastards.
Coleco Tabletop Arcade Commercial
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink