Heavenly Sword Video Blitz

With the news that Heavenly Sword will be hitting shelves September 12, PS3 owners have reason to rejoice. Having just purchased a PS3 myself yesterday (more on that later), I downloaded the demo for HS and it looks and feels absolutely amazing. The controls feel very God of War-ish and the visuals are beautiful. And of course, Nariko and her moves are hot, hot, hot. I mean come on, even I think she's hot so that's really saying something.

You can see more of Nariko and her badassness after the jump!

