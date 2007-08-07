Minesweeper: The Movie

You'd think movie execs would be on a Minesweeper film adaptation like they would cocaine on a Hollywood hooker's ass, but it took the artistic renegades from College Humuor to finally tap into drama of the PC logic game that has been detonating productivity for decades. Even Windows anti-fans should appreciate this one.
Thanks for the tip, Luc!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink