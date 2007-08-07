There's a common misconception that video game market analysts such as Michael Pachter and Billy Pidgeon do nothing but talk out of their respective asses, one that's sure to be shattered by this week's edition of Bonus Round featuring the two paid predictors. It's confirmed that analysts speak not from the ass, but from the gut. Watch the analysis fly as Pachter and Pidgeon talk about what it means to be an analyst and hear the following from the Pach's mouth—"I'm an idiot." Aw, don't let 'em get you down, Mikey. We think your as sharp as a tack.
Pachter, Pidgeon Explain The Magic Of Analysis
