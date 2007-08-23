COD4 Dated, GHII International Tracks, and James Bond

Activision is kicking out some pretty big announcements to coincide with the 2007 Games Convention in Leipzig. First off we have an official, worldwide release date for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. November 5th is the day when players across the globe will get their hands on what could be the action game of the year. Then comes the announcement of the international track list for Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, which features 11 master tracks (hit jump for full list) from artists I've never heard, such as Die Toten Hosen's Hier Kommt and Heroes Del Silencio with Avalancha. Finally they confirmed that there are new James Bond titles in the work from Treyarch, Vicarious Visions and Beenox for next-gen consoles, handhelds and Windows PCs. It's a lot to cram into one press release, that's for sure. Hit the jump and see for yourself!

ACTIVISION ROCKS GERMAN GAMES CONVENTION

Company Reveals Worldwide Release Dates for Call of DutyÂ® 4: Modern Warfareâ„¢, International Track List for Guitar Heroâ„¢ III: Legends of Rock, and New Details on Highly Anticipated James Bondâ„¢ Title

Leipzig, Germany - August 22, 2007 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) kicked off German Games Convention 2007 today with the announcement of the worldwide release date for Infinity Ward's Call of DutyÂ® 4: Modern Warfareâ„¢, a preview of the international song list for Guitar Heroâ„¢ III: Legends of Rock and new details on Activision's James Bond franchise.

Listen up soldiers, on Monday, November 5 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare will begin deployment to retailers worldwide. Armed with more than 40 awards and honours from this year's annual E3 Business and Media Summit including "Best Action Game" from the Game Critics Awards, Infinity Ward's epic title is set to enlist gamers into the most intense, thrilling action experience ever. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare will be available on the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system and WindowsÂ® PC. A Nintendo DSâ„¢ version will also deliver the signature Call of Duty chaos of battle to handheld gamers.

Additionally, Activision revealed today an international track list for Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. As a testament to the widespread anticipation of the hit franchise and global phenomenon, Activision's newest music sensation will include a diverse assortment of hit songs from across the globe, that include all master tracks from the following original artists:

Â§ Minus Celsius (by Backyard Babies)

Â§ Hier Kommt Alex (by Die Toten Hosen)

Â§ In the Belly of a Shark (by Gallows)

Â§ I'm in the Band (by The Hellacopters)

Â§ Avalancha (by Heroes Del Silencio)

Â§ Take This Life (by In Flames)

Â§ Ruby (by Kaiser Chiefs)

Â§ Closer (by Lacuna Coil)

Â§ Generation Rock (by Revolverheld)

Â§ Mauvais Garcon (by NAAST)

Â§ Radio Song (by Superbus)

Activision also confirmed that the company's newest blockbuster franchise, James Bond, featuring the world-renowned top secret agent 007 is in development by powerhouse studios Treyarch, Beenox and Vicarious Visions for next-generation consoles, Windows PC and hand-held platforms.