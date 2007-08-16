Codemasters Reveals GC07 Lineup

Codemasters has unveiled their lineup for next week's Games Convention in Leipzig, and it looks to me like they'll be having a fairly strong showing. Along with the aforementioned split-screen multiplayer for Overlord, the company is presenting two eagerly anticipated titles for the first time ever in playable form to the general public: Squad-based horror FPS Clive Barker's Jericho and Turning Point: Fall of Liberty, playable for the first time ever at GC. I'm interested to see the reception Turning Point gets specifically as it's an alternate reality WWII shooter that begins with Nazi forces invading New York. Still a bit of a sensitive topic in Germany I hear. Joining the two new games are Colin McRae: DiRT and a playable first look at the next Lord of the Rings Online update, The City of the Kings. Definitely a respectable showing from one of the oldest game developers in the UK. Details follow the leap of faith we call the jump.

The ever growing videogame developer and publisher's showcase booth (Hall 4, F01) will feature playable premieres for Clive Barker's Jerichoâ„¢, Turning Pointâ„¢: Fall of Liberty, new downloadable content for Overlordâ„¢, plus the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system edition of hit off-roader Colin McRae: DiRTâ„¢. A Codemasters Online area will be dedicated to The Lord of the Rings Onlineâ„¢: Shadows of Angmarâ„¢ and feature content update Book 10: The City of the Kings.

"Everyone within Codemasters is extremely excited to have both Clive Barker's Jericho and Turning Point: Fall of Liberty playable at this year's Games Convention in Leipzig," states Rod Cousens, CEO, Codemasters.

"We have very high hopes for both titles and, as we continue to increase Codemasters growing presence, we recognise the significance of allowing our fans and consumers to get an early taste of what's to come, and this year's Games Convention in Germany is the perfect opportunity to do so."

Codemasters' Games Convention 2007 Lineup:

CLIVE BARKER'S JERICHOâ„¢ The terrifying squad-based horror FPS based on an original concept by the master mythmaker, Clive Barker's Jerichoâ„¢ will receive its European consumer playable premiere at Games Convention 2007. Already hotly tipped as a key videogame this fall, and included in GameSpy.com's Top 10 Best Games of E3 2007 awards, Clive Barker's Jericho will take players on a journey through hellish locations and slices of time combating gruesome and twisted enemies from the mind of Clive Barker.

Clive Barker's Jericho is coming this autumn for the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system, the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from MicrosoftÂ® and Games for WindowsÂ®. For the fright of your life, visit www.jericho-game.com

TURNING POINTâ„¢: FALL OF LIBERTY Games Convention 2007 will mark the first time ever that gamers will be able to go hands on with Turning Pointâ„¢: Fall of Liberty, the epic alternate-reality World War II shooter from Spark Unlimited.

Set in 1953, amidst an alternate WWII reality, Turning Point: Fall of Liberty opens as Nazi forces launch a decimating attack on New York. At Leizpig, gamers will be able to hands-on and play through the game's moving, action-packed portion of the initial invasion. With Nazi battleships taking the harbour, monstrous Zeppelins filling the skies, jet powered aircraft executing bombing runs, and armed paratroopers descending to the city streets taking New York block by block, players will be overwhelmed with the will to survive and the determination to defend with this new take on WWII shooters.

To be showcased at Leipzig on Xbox 360, Turning Point: Fall of Liberty is also being developed for the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 system and Games for Windows. For the latest game briefings visit www.turningpointgame.com.

OVERLORDâ„¢ Revealing new content for Overlordâ„¢, Codemasters' hit action adventure that enables players to explore their more despotic side, gamers will be able to go head to head with an all-new split screen multiplayer mode. The mode is soon to be available as a free content download for Xbox 360 via Xbox LiveÂ® Marketplace.

The creation of Dutch developer Triumph Studios, Overlord is all about being ruthless and determined as players pillage lands, conquer kingdoms and rise to be proclaimed the new all-powerful Overlord, ably assisted by a horde of loyal but lethal minions.

The free content update will provide the option to play split screen on all existing multiplayer maps. Overlord is out now for PC and Xbox 360. Visit www.codemasters.com/overlord for the latest game information.

COLIN McRAE: DiRTâ„¢ Already a best-seller on Xbox 360 and PC, Games Convention 2007 will be the first place for gamers to test drive the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 system edition of Colin McRae: DiRTâ„¢. Set to launch this September for the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 system, Colin McRae: DIRT takes traditional rally and turns it into an exhilarating cavalcade of mud splattering, gravel churning, handbrake turning, off-road race events.

As the evolution of the world's grittiest racing game series, the car handling is sublime, the physics system thrillingly accurate and the damage effects are devastating. Dirty up at www.codemasters.com/dirt

The Lord of the Rings Onlineâ„¢: Shadows of Angmarâ„¢ BOOK 10: THE CITY OF THE KINGS.

The dedicated Codemasters Online area will feature the playable first look at Book 10: The City of the Kings, the second free update for The Lord of the Rings Onlineâ„¢: Shadows of Angmarâ„¢, the award-winning MMO from Turbine, Inc. Jeffrey Steefel, Executive Producer, will host exclusive presentations of Book 10 at 12.00 and 14.30 on Thursday, August 23rd and 17.00 on Friday, August 24th. The area will also feature community activity including a series of Monster Play events.