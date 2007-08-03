Wrath Of The Lich King Goes Patent CRAZY

The Wrath of the Lich King cat's a little further out of its bad today, with a bunch of patents turning up on the United States Patent and Trademark Office registry. On July 28, Blizzard filed three patents. One covers the name of the expansion itself. The others? Oh, all kinds of crap/merch. Seems Blizzard are keen on official Wrath of the Lich King mousepads, comic books, strategy guides, trading cards, colouring books, adhesive stickers, rub-on transfers, notebooks, stationery-type portfolios, posters, greeting cards, calendars, photographs and art prints. Sorry guys. No tablecloths. Maybe next expansion.
Wrath of the Lich King [United States Patent and Trademark Office]
