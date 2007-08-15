The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Command & Conquer Expansion Announced

kaneswrath.jpgLast night at midnight the very first episode of the Command & Conquer TV's Battlecast premiered, and along with details on the upcoming patch, player matches, interviews and commercials, EA used the newly launched web program to announce Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath. The expansion is all about Kane's rise back to power from C&C 2 all the way through the end of the current game and beyond. Producer Jim Vessella delivers details the dirt in a segment on the show, touching the new global domination metagame that he describes as Risk on steroids. New units will be coming for all three factions, and each will be getting two sub-factions complete with unique units. Both the Xbox 360 and PC version are hitting early 2008, with the 360 version getting a brand new radial interface created to ease control issues with the console version. Hit up the link to watch the program yourself, and suffer like I did through the extremely cheesy fake news program format to get to the creamy centre.

C&C TV: BattleCast Primetime Episode 1 [Command & Conquer TV via CustomPC]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles