Condemned Movie Gets A Director

The silver screen version of the Sega published horror-crime adventure Condemned: Criminal Origins has found a director in Tarsem Singh, probably best known for his 2000 film The Cell—no relation to the CPU—and his video for R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion". Less of a film adaptation than a movie "inspired by" the Condemned source material, it will come to theatres eventually as The Unforgettable.

