Hey, fanboys. You talk too much. You're over-reliant on words, and this being the internet, a word-based community/medium, you're cluttering up the place. What you need is a picture, one that can summarise 17 thread pages worth of round-n-round wrangling in a single snap-shot. A picture like this, handily provided by Gamasutra. They've taken the latest NPD figures, compared them to a whole bunch of previous NPD figures, and have charted the lifetime American sales of the Wii, 360 and PS3. So enjoy, and rest easy in the knowledge this just saved you a thousand words. NPD For July 2007: The Gamasutra Analysis [Gamasutra]
Console Sales Figures In Easy-To-Follow Graph Form
