Cooking Mama 2 In Early 2008

The original Cooking Mama for the DS taught me so much, and the Wii version taught me even more, only with a control scheme that made me want to play the DS version again instead. Both games sold better than mama's hot cakes, so it comes as no surprise whatsoever that Cooking Mama is heading our way...though its first stop could actually be Europe. 505 Games has entered into an agreement with Cooking Mama Ltd. to deliver Cooking Mama 2 for the DS and WIi across Europe in early 2008. The game will feature new recipes, double the mini-game goodness, and an all new multiplayer mode so we can finally settle those 'who can peel potatoes faster' arguments that tend to tear friendships apart.

"Following on from the phenomenal success of Cooking Mama, we're thrilled to be bringing Cooking Mama 2 to Europe," commented Ian Howe, Managing Director, 505 Games. "Cooking Mama delivered a truly original IP and Cooking Mama 2 promises to build on its success"

Of course it does, and don't get me wrong - I am very happy for Europe and all - but when is it coming to the states? Quite partial to the states. It's where I keep all my stuff.