Cooking Mama 2 In Early 2008

The original Cooking Mama for the DS taught me so much, and the Wii version taught me even more, only with a control scheme that made me want to play the DS version again instead. Both games sold better than mama's hot cakes, so it comes as no surprise whatsoever that Cooking Mama is heading our way...though its first stop could actually be Europe. 505 Games has entered into an agreement with Cooking Mama Ltd. to deliver Cooking Mama 2 for the DS and WIi across Europe in early 2008. The game will feature new recipes, double the mini-game goodness, and an all new multiplayer mode so we can finally settle those 'who can peel potatoes faster' arguments that tend to tear friendships apart.
"Following on from the phenomenal success of Cooking Mama, we're thrilled to be bringing Cooking Mama 2 to Europe," commented Ian Howe, Managing Director, 505 Games. "Cooking Mama delivered a truly original IP and Cooking Mama 2 promises to build on its success"
Of course it does, and don't get me wrong - I am very happy for Europe and all - but when is it coming to the states? Quite partial to the states. It's where I keep all my stuff.
COOKING MAMA SERVES SECONDS FOR 505 GAMES 505 Games today proudly unveiled an agreement with Cooking Mama Ltd., a subsidiary of Japanese developer Office Create, to publish Cooking Mama 2 across Europe.
Due to be served on the Nintendo DS and Wii, Cooking Mama 2 is the sequel to the best-selling cooking simulation game, Cooking Mama, and promises more culinary fun and even tastier gameplay as Mama cooks up a spicy storm with new recipes, twice as many mini-games and an all-new multiplayer mode to challenge other players to a 'cook off', Mama style.
"Following on from the phenomenal success of Cooking Mama, we're thrilled to be bringing Cooking Mama 2 to Europe," commented Ian Howe, Managing Director, 505 Games. "Cooking Mama delivered a truly original IP and Cooking Mama 2 promises to build on its success"
Originally released in December 2006 on Nintendo DS and May 2007 on Wii, Cooking Mama is an original and fun title that boasts immediate 'pick up and play' kitchen action, to ensure that players of any age or skill level are able to enjoy its wholesome wholemeal gameplay. Cooking Mama has been a staggering retail success across Europe.
Cooking Mama 2 is slated for an early 2008 release and will be available exclusively on Nintendo DS and Wii from 505 Games.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink