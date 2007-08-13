Anyone For Extra Wii Remote Opera Functionality?

Some interesting reading over at Opera. In particular, the kinda-recently-posted The Wii Remote API. It breaks down not only how exactly the Wii Remote is compatible with Opera on the Wii, but also shows how developers can get the Wii's browser to not just recognise four Wii Remotes at once, but have them all interact with the screen. Which should be good news for anyone big on playing, or crafting, Wii-specific web games. The Wii Remote API [Opera, via Olivier @ NeoGAF]