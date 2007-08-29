Crash Crashes N-Gage

If you had any doubts that the new Nokia N-Gage mobile gaming platform initiative would be anything short of a total success...hold on to them for awhile longer. Nokia has announced that Vivendi Mobile will be bringing none other than the world's most famous Bandicoot to the mobile platform this fall. No one could be more excited to see Crash than Gregg Sauter, Nokia's director of third party publishing. Seriously, no one.

"Vivendi Games Mobile is one of the most respected publishers in mobile gaming," said Gregg Sauter, Nokia's director of third party publishing. "Crash Bandicoot is a gaming icon as well as a global powerhouse, having sold more than 33 million units worldwide. With its fun appeal to people of all ages and incredible graphics, the Crash Bandicoot franchise is the perfect fit for N-Gage."

I'd have to agree on the perfect fit part, but not for the same reasons I am sure. Is there some sort of hard date when Crash Bandicoot stops being a selling point I don't know about?