Crash Bandicoot Fights Leukaemia

The Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society's School and Youth Programs stands on the brink of a golden age, as a new champion has been named teach kids about community service and help children leukaemia and other cancers of the blood. A champion known and loved by millions across the globe...eight years ago. Vivendi Games and the Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society proudly present you with this proud champion - Crash Bandicoot.
Yeah well at least it wasn't Bubsy.
"The Society and Vivendi Games anticipate that Crash's involvement will help attract more students to the Society's various youth programs due to his popularity with kids of all ages. More than 35 million Crash Bandicoot games have been sold worldwide since 1996, making Crash one of the most recognisable gaming and entertainment characters in the world."
Sure he is recognisable to an extent, in much the same way a failed prizefighter is recognised as he ducks into the local bar to drown his dreams of fame and fortune in booze like some 3rd-rate Rocky knockoff. We just shake our heads sadly and move along, remembering the good times.
Still, I applaud Vivendi for lending their character's image to such a worthy cause. Crash will be appearing on posters, pamphlets, clothing, and even the Society's website. Show your support for our plucky fallen icon by downloading some of the wallpapers and icons found at http://www.schoolandyouth.org.
Video Game Hero Crash Bandicoot Urges Kids to Join the Fight Against Leukaemia
Crash is the New National Champion of The Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society's School & Youth Programs
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 6 /PRNewswire/ — The Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society and Vivendi Games today announced that Crash Bandicoot, the valiant, action hero of the highly popular video game series, is the new national champion for the Society's School & Youth programs.
The partnership comes as Sierra Entertainment, a division of Vivendi Games prepares for the launch of the latest incarnation of the top-selling Crash Bandicoot game franchise, "Crash of the Titans", available this October on the Xbox(TM) 360, PlayStation(R)2, Wii(TM), NintendoDS(TM), PSP(R), Game Boy(R) Advance and mobile phone platforms.
Throughout his video game adventures, Crash must battle the evil Dr. Neo Cortex and his no good ways. In joining forces with the Society, Crash now helps in the fight against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma. Crash, the fun-loving, adventure seeking marsupial is always ready for a good fight and is a natural fit for the School & Youth programs, which are geared towards teaching kids about community service and helping kids with leukaemia and other blood cancers. In the 2006-2007 school year, more than 21,000 schools participated in the program, raising more than $US18 million for blood cancer research and patient services.
The Society and Vivendi Games anticipate that Crash's involvement will help attract more students to the Society's various youth programs due to his popularity with kids of all ages. More than 35 million Crash Bandicoot games have been sold worldwide since 1996, making Crash one of the most recognisable gaming and entertainment characters in the world.
"We are extremely honoured to be partnering with the Society and in joining the battle against Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma," said Mark Halacy, executive vice president of Human Resources for Vivendi Games. "Crash is a bandicoot with a big heart; he's brave, he's loyal and he's always ready for a good fight and a great cause. We feel this is a winning combination for a tremendous cause."
Crash Bandicoot will appear on the School & Youth recruitment posters and other printed materials as well as on the School & Youth Web site, newsletters, apparel and other items. Free downloads of Crash wallpaper and icons are available at http://www.schoolandyouth.org.
"The Society is extremely excited about introducing Crash Bandicoot as the new national champion of School & Youth programs," said Nancy Klein, the Society's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "Crash is a fun, energetic character with tremendous appeal among kids and will help attract even wider interest in this life-saving campaign which has raised more than $US100 million since its inception."
