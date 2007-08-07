Crash Bandicoot Fights Leukaemia

The Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society's School and Youth Programs stands on the brink of a golden age, as a new champion has been named teach kids about community service and help children leukaemia and other cancers of the blood. A champion known and loved by millions across the globe...eight years ago. Vivendi Games and the Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society proudly present you with this proud champion - Crash Bandicoot.

Yeah well at least it wasn't Bubsy.

"The Society and Vivendi Games anticipate that Crash's involvement will help attract more students to the Society's various youth programs due to his popularity with kids of all ages. More than 35 million Crash Bandicoot games have been sold worldwide since 1996, making Crash one of the most recognisable gaming and entertainment characters in the world."

Sure he is recognisable to an extent, in much the same way a failed prizefighter is recognised as he ducks into the local bar to drown his dreams of fame and fortune in booze like some 3rd-rate Rocky knockoff. We just shake our heads sadly and move along, remembering the good times.

Still, I applaud Vivendi for lending their character's image to such a worthy cause. Crash will be appearing on posters, pamphlets, clothing, and even the Society's website. Show your support for our plucky fallen icon by downloading some of the wallpapers and icons found at http://www.schoolandyouth.org.