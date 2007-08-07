Gay Gamer Back Up After Weekend Attack

Gay Gamer is back up after a hate-fuelled DOS attack knocked the site out over the weekend. The site has an interesting story up by The Boy Blunder entitled "What Comic Books Taught me about Hatred". The column talks about, among other things, why "gay people tend to love superheroes."

The most important lesson I learned from comics though relates to hatred. I learned that any group that is sufficiently different is a target for ignorance. Skin colour, sexuality, mutant abilities, whatever the cause, if you are different, you will be hated. You see, gay people tend to love superheroes because we get it. We know what is like to hide your True Identity (tm). The need to blend in, the protection of banality. But it is a lie. We are different, and we're hated because of it.

I also learned, largely to Stan Lee, that the responsibility for dealing with hatred directed at me is in my hands. I could rant and rage and take matters into my own hands, like Magneto. In truth that probably could accomplish some good. Or, I could choose to be like Charles Xavier and the X-Men. I could choose to love and defend those people that hate me. This really isn't altruism, in my opinion, it is about what I allow to consume me. I choose love over hatred.