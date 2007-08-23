Cruis'n Is The Worst-Looking Wii Game Ever

First instinct upon seeing the cover art was "no, this is not going to end well". Now we've got some Cruis'n screens...this does not look like it's going to end well. Unless this is some kind of joke (oh haha we can make a 2006 Ubisoft Wii racer too). But it's probably not. Midway, seriously, what the fuck is this? I know that graphics aren't everything, but...they're still something.