Crysis Demo Unaware Of Halo 3 Release Date

crysisneck.jpgJust got word that the Crysis demo will be launching on September 25. I've got a feeling a lot of people may be busy on September 25. Playing some other first-person shooter. Sure, it's on another platform, but you can't help but think less people will be downloading this demo than they would have if they weren't busy playing...something else. The Countdown to Crysis Continues: Single Player Demo - 9.25.07 [Crysis Official Site]

