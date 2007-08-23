The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Crytek Wii Game Plans? "Maybye In 3 Or 4 Years"

arecibo_observatory.jpg PC shooter Crysis developer Crytek has loads of ideas in the pipeline. Loads! The developer already has an entire team dedicated to the PS3. According Cryteck honcho Cevat Yerli, the studio even has a "separate" room creating "some secret technologies...which are not related to the CryEngine 2." Crytek also has an Xbox 360 title in the works. It's not a FPS and a "complete departure" from the studio's titles Crysis and Far Cry. What about the Wii? Yerli answers:

We have Wii development but it's very small, it's more like testing ideas. We don't have a project at this stage... Nintendo Wii is certainly on the radar, we will do something for Nintendo Wii — the question is when. I think some time maybe in three or four years, but nobody knows when.

That's a pretty big radar you got there, Yerli. Crytek's Plans [Games Industry]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles