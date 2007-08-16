D3 Partners With Illusion

D3 Publisher is having a pretty good year, thanks in no small part to some excellent game publishing choices in the form of my beloved Earth Defence Force 2017 for the 360 and Puzzle Quest for everything that plays games. Now they've made another wise move, signing a publishing deal for the a next-gen game from the Czech Republic's Illusion Softworks of Hidden and Dangerous and Mafia fame. The game is based on an entirely new IP and is in development for the 360, PS3, and PC.

"We are thrilled to partner with D3 not only because they publish excellent games, but also because they publish a more streamlined portfolio of products, with any new and original intellectual property they commit to becoming the central focus of the company," said Petr Vochozka, CEO, Illusion Softworks.

Of course there is no information on what the new IP is or what type of game it will be, but both companies have excellent track records to date, so we should look forward to something special, or be terrifically disappointed.