D3 Partners With Illusion

D3 Publisher is having a pretty good year, thanks in no small part to some excellent game publishing choices in the form of my beloved Earth Defence Force 2017 for the 360 and Puzzle Quest for everything that plays games. Now they've made another wise move, signing a publishing deal for the a next-gen game from the Czech Republic's Illusion Softworks of Hidden and Dangerous and Mafia fame. The game is based on an entirely new IP and is in development for the 360, PS3, and PC.
Of course there is no information on what the new IP is or what type of game it will be, but both companies have excellent track records to date, so we should look forward to something special, or be terrifically disappointed.
D3, Inc. And Illusion Softworks Announce Licensing Deal For New Intellectual Property Slated To Release In 2008 For PC, Xbox 360TM And PlayStationÂ®3
Deal Marks D3's First Major European Development Partnership
D3, Inc. (JASDAQ: 4311), a holding company with entertainment software publishing offices in Japan, England and the United States, and Illusion Softworks, creators and developers of the acclaimed Mafia and Hidden and Dangerous videogame brands, today announced a partnership deal whereby D3 has obtained the exclusive, worldwide licensing rights to publish and distribute a yet-to-be-announced next-generation title based on new intellectual property currently under development at Illusion Softworks' Czech Republic-based studios. This partnership marks the first major contract for D3 with a European videogame development firm. The title is planned for release in fall of 2008 for PC, the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system.
"As Illusions Softworks marks their tenth anniversary as a first-class developer this month, they celebrate a reputation for delivering high-scoring, top-quality videogames and consistent success," said Yoji Takenaka, executive vice president and chief operating officer, D3 Publisher of America. "D3 is pleased to partner with this talented group in order to provide gaming enthusiasts with a compelling new videogame for 2008."
Illusion Softworks is located in the Czech Republic with offices in Prague and Brno, and was founded by Petr Vochozka and a venture capital investor in 1997. The company is comprised of several development teams in addition to separate Technical Support, Quality Assurance and their own in-house motion capture studio. Their design prowess is evident in their portfolio, with 90-plus rated games such as Mafia, Hidden and Dangerous and Vietcong on the impressive roster.
"We are thrilled to partner with D3 not only because they publish excellent games, but also because they publish a more streamlined portfolio of products, with any new and original intellectual property they commit to becoming the central focus of the company," said Petr Vochozka, CEO, Illusion Softworks. "The development, marketing and retail resources that D3 wields will be essential assets as this explosive new intellectual property is established in the competitive arena."
