Metallica's "One" Confirmed For Guitar Hero III

Slayer not enough for you, Guitar Hero III fans and potential purchasers? Should be. If not, here, some Metallica for you as well. It's been confirmed by GameDaily.biz that Metallica's One will be featuring in the game. And it'll be a master track to boot. With all these super-great tracklist announcements (3s & 7s, Paranoid, RAINING BLOOD) today, your holiday rock-music-game shopping just became a little less one-sided.

