Heavenly Sword: September 12 Release Date

Sony have announced that Heavenly Sword is going to be released in North America on September 12. For the numerically challenged, that's in five weeks. Pretty exciting! This is the first PS3 game I've actually looked at, looked into, and thought "yes, yes, I may actually part with money for this", so here's hoping it lives up to the hype. Or at least gives the hype a run for its money.

