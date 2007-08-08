To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Smelly Beans and Dead Fish for Breakfast

Wow, I didn't think it was going to be this busy today, but boy did it fly by. I ended up doing three interviews, one for a newspaper, and two for Kotaku, and turning in a package about Madden 08 for the Rocky. The funniest thing was that Rob Yescombe, over at Free Radical, actually called me up because he wanted me to interview them. His tactic worked, I was completely flustered during the entire interview. I also ended up talking to Gail Simone, comic book scribe and the lady behind GameTap's Pre-Teen Raider mini-series. I'll be posting both stories tomorrow. Simone was pretty interesting, and, as always, the Free Radical guys cracked me up. I really can't wait to get my hands on Haze.

