Mixed Emotions

To: Ash
From: Crecente
Re: Cameron Diaz Is Mannish
My niece's killer was sentenced today. The coward opted not to go to trial and instead admitted to killing Jennifer. He also had to turn in a buddy who was involved in the shooting. In exchange he received 35 years in a Texas prison, 35 years that I can only hope will feel like the lifetime he cut short.
It was strange not being there, but I think it was better for me. My brother (Jennifer's dad) and my mum and Jennifer's mum all appeared in court to finally get a chance to talk about what Jennifer's death did to them and our family. It's been nearly a year and a half and we've only put one of the two people responsible in prison. It's strange to see justice meted out from this side of the chalk line.
