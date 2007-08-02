The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Mixed Emotions

To: Ash
From: Crecente
Re: Cameron Diaz Is Mannish

My niece's killer was sentenced today. The coward opted not to go to trial and instead admitted to killing Jennifer. He also had to turn in a buddy who was involved in the shooting. In exchange he received 35 years in a Texas prison, 35 years that I can only hope will feel like the lifetime he cut short.

It was strange not being there, but I think it was better for me. My brother (Jennifer's dad) and my mum and Jennifer's mum all appeared in court to finally get a chance to talk about what Jennifer's death did to them and our family. It's been nearly a year and a half and we've only put one of the two people responsible in prison. It's strange to see justice meted out from this side of the chalk line.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles