To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Mrs. Bashcraft Pwns

Crane games? I suck at crane games. It's the only arcade redemption game I suck at, and I truly suck at it. We had to take our dogs to the vet today for their annual check-up. Turns out our border collie, Lucy, has cracked molars, so I need to get her teeth fixed... for $350. Ouch, but at least she'll stop groaning in pain at night. Oh, and then on the way hope we stopped by a store so I could pick up a Sonic electric toothbrush... they really need to do some cross-promoting with Sega, don't you think?

OK, I'm off to blast my teeth into glowing white goodness. I'm out... at least for two hours.