Geometry Wars Is Not Done With XBLA

Geometry Wars pretty much defined XBLA as a viable platform. So where are all the sequels? From Ben Ward of Bizzare:
We're playing our Geometry Wars cards close to our chest right now. As you know, we've just announced Geometry Wars Galaxies for the Nintendo platforms, GW: Mobile for mobile phones, and we've recently released the game onto Steam too....So there's a lot going on but that doesn't mean we've forgotten about the Xbox 360...
And then he should have added:
...it just means we are making WAY more money doing other stuff. WAY, WAY more.
I really enjoyed Geometry Wars Galaxies when I played it at E3. The Meteos-style, planet level approach proves there's a lot more meat to the franchise than an XBLA title can exploit. But it's good to know 360 owners will see a new title eventually.
Geometry Wars: 'we've not forgotten about Xbox 360...' [cvg]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink