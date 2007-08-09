Dead Island Heading To PC, 360

Oh boy, more zombies! Techland, the folks behind first-person shooter Call of Juarez and Warhoung, just announced that they are bringing their shooting-stuff talents to the zombie-killing genre. You know me, I think zombies and guns are like peanut butter and chocolate.

Dead Island, expected to ship for the PC and 360 next year, takes place on a mysterious island. After a plane crash, you have to hunt through the zombie-infested paradise looking for your wife... I hope they make that wife or husband. Annnnyway, the game is said to have amazing damage modelling (think torn flesh, exposed muscles, broken bones), an "artificial life system" that will allow you to take advantage of the instinctive behaviour of groups and individuals, an open, non-linear world and the ability to use the world around you as weapons... though I don't expect the island to be packed with the sort of goodies you'd find in a shopping mall.

It all sounds good to me, just make sure there's no Otis. Developer: Techland Publisher: TBD Platform(s): Xbox 360, PC (Vista and XP) Release date: TBD 2008

A couple flying to the vacation of their dreams is torn apart by a violent plane crash. Take on a harrowing quest to find your lost wife. Enter into the dark world of a devastated tropical paradise now plunged into chaos. It's a place where the word "dead" has an entirely new meaning. Face the nightmare and fight for survival. Explore the secrets hidden in the darkest regions of the island and fight your way through. Survival is your main goal!

Dead Island is a non-linear FPP (First Person Perspective) survival horror title. The ultra-realistic combat system will ensure that every confrontation is a thrilling experience. Use anything you find in your surroundings as a weapon. Make decisions that influence the entire world around you. Take advantage of opponent behaviour and game physics. Dead Island is a mix of intense action and chilling horror environments in an engaging, strikingly realistic story.

KEY FEATURES:

â– Ultra-realistic combat â– Intense and amazingly realistic hand-to-hand combat based on dynamic character moves and camera angles â– Realistic physical reactions of opponents to hits â– Exceptionally faithful and detailed damage model, showing damaged skin, muscles and even bones â– Innovative system of targeting and hitting the opponents gives you precise control and a realistic combat feel â– Advanced Artificial Life System â– AL system allows you to take advantage of instinctive behaviours of groups and individual opponents â– Living, breathing and dynamically changing ecosystem faced with the destructive influence of a spreading epidemic â– Realistic and spontaneous NPC behaviour â– Through your actions, actively influence NPC reactions â– Non-linear gameplay â– Explore a vast, open world of a tropical island, on foot or in vehicles â– Freedom of choosing your allies and completing tasks that bring you closer to the finale â– Player decisions influence the way in which the game progresses, making it a multi-threaded story â– Fully Interactive Environments â– The ability to use all elements of the environment as weapons â– A liquid, gas and electricity physics simulation system, which allows you to create your own unique ways of eliminating enemies