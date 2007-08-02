The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

BlizzCon Goody Bags & Fine Purchaseables Revealed

blizzcon_poster.jpgWe're well aware that BlizzCon 2007 attendees will secure themselves a World of Warcraft Murloc suit and score a coveted beta key to an as yet unidentified Blizzard product, but what else will they see stuffed in their goody bags? The official BlizzCon site reveals all! In addition to the two previous prizes and the expected BlizzCon souvenir show guide, conventioneers will score a StarCraft II magnet, a WoW t-shirt, a Heroes of Azeroth starter deck, coasters, buttons and... other surprises.

That's good news, sure, but those of us with cold cash ironically burning a hole in our wallets of holding want to know "What kind of licensed crap can I spend hundreds of dollars on?" Blizzard has the answer, highlighting some of the dozens of things one can buy at the Anaheim convention center. Posters, soundtracks, t-shirts, keychains, belt buckles, calendars—there's practically no limit to the amount of unnecessary stuff one can buy.

So bring plenty of cash and plenty of storage space. In fact, book a suite if it's not too late.

BlizzCon Goody Bag and BlizzCon Store [Blizzard]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles