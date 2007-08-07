Hellgate Hell-Dated For Halloween

For centuries humanity had struggled to keep the demons from entering our dimension, until the year 2020 when we faltered, unleashing a horde from the dark pit upon an unsuspecting populace. Hellgate: London picks up the story 18 years later, and what better time to usher in a game about all hell breaking loose than Halloween, when the veil between worlds is said to be at its thinnest? What I'm hoping to be one of the best PC RPGs since Oblivion is hitting retail stores across North America on October 31st, with the Europeans playing catch-up two days later on November 2nd. I'm not one to get excited about a PC that isn't an MMO, but after catching the trailer and seeing the game in action on several occasions, I'll be staying in this Halloween to the relief of multitudinal Atlanta area kids who would otherwise be clutching their candy white-knuckled against their chests, terrified of my legendary hunger for chocolate bars in pillowcases and the tears of small children.

EA AND NAMCO BANDAI GAMES ANNOUNCE NOVEMBER 2nd RELEASE DATE FOR HELLGATE: LONDON The Next Benchmark in Action Role Playing Games will Start Lighting Up PCs this Halloween Chertsey, UK. - August 6, 2007 - Get ready to hack, slash, and shoot your way through a demon-infested London this Halloween! Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) and NAMCO BANDAI Games America Inc. today announced that Hellgateâ„¢: London, the premier title from Flagship Studios, will start hitting retail stores in North America on October 31, 2007 and in Europe on November 2, 2007 for the PC. Hellgate: London represents the next leap in the evolution of the action RPG genre, combining the depth and addictive gameplay of traditional RPGs with the visceral action of first-person shooters.

"We wanted to hit the sweet-spot for release in terms of the development schedule and delivering the highest-quality game to our players," said Bill Roper, CEO of Flagship Studios. "Halloween was the perfect fit as it ensures that Hellgate: London will have an appropriate amount of beta testing, while also being an incredibly fun time to unleash the game."

One of the most anticipated PC games and RPGs of the year, Hellgate: London offers infinite re-playability with dynamically generated levels, items, enemies and events. The player creates a heroic character, completes quests, and battles through an innumerable amount of demons to advance through a deep, rich story-driven campaign. A robust, flexible skill and spell system, highly customisable appearances, and a massive variety of randomly generated equipment allow each player to create his or her own unique hero.

While some may prefer to slay demons solo, players will also be able to take the fight online*, teaming up with friends to save London in a secure, client-server environment and playing through the entire story-driven campaign for free. For those players who want to extend their Hellgate: London experience, Flagship is offering an optional subscription service which will give players access to huge amounts of content on an ongoing basis in the form of quests, character classes, demons, items, etc. More details about Hellgate: London's online options are coming soon.

The game has not yet been rated by the ESRB, PEGI or BBFC. Visit www.esrb.org, www.pegionline.eu or www.bbfc.co.uk for updated rating information. For more information about Hellgate: London, log onto www.electronicarts.co.uk or the game's official website at www.hellgatelondon.com.