The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Design Contest: Gamma 256

gamma256.jpgFor those of you with a hankering to design a game with as low a resolution as you can manage, the Kokoromi collective has the challenge for you: design a simple, pick-up-and-play game that has a resolution no greater than 256 X 256. Entries close 1 November, and the winning game will be fÃªted during the Gamma 256 party at the Montreal International Game Summit on 28 November. The guidelines are after the jump.

1. Your game may use any kind of aspect ratio and be as low-res as you want. (ex: 16Ã—256, 64Ã—8, 4Ã—4) 2. Your game may use as many colours as you would like. 3. Your game should remain simple, pick-up-and-play. 4. A single game session should not last more than 5 minutes. 5. Your game should not rely on audio of any kind (no sound will be fed out of the game at the event). 6. Single-machine multiplayer is fine/great. 7. All games will remain the property of their respective creators.

Beyond that, the game's gotta run on Windows XP and use an Xbox 360 controller. I'm genuinely curious to see what will come out of this one.

resolutions [via game girl advance]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles